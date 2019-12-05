Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system with parts labeled: esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, large intestine, appendix, rectum, and anus.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system with parts labeled: esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, large intestine, appendix, rectum, and anus.

Caption

The digestive system.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

908 KB | 2263 x 4404

File Type

JPG