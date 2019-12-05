  1. Home
Anatomy of the Rectum and Anus with Labels

View full-sized image Illustration of cross section of the rectum and anus, with rectum, two exterior sphincters, and two interior sphincters labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Anatomy of the rectum and anus.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

1.134 MB | 2237 x 2439

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

anatomy interior sphincter digestive system anus
