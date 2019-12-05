The Digestive System with Labels

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system with esophagus, liver, stomach, duodenum, colon, small intestine, rectum, and anus labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system with esophagus, liver, stomach, duodenum, colon, small intestine, rectum, and anus labeled.

Caption

The digestive system.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

827 KB | 1760 x 3436

File Type

JPG