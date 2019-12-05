  1. Home
The Digestive System

View full-sized image Illustration of the digestive system with heart, liver, and pancreas highlighted and labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system with heart, liver, and pancreas highlighted and labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system with heart, liver, and pancreas highlighted and labeled.

Caption

Excess iron is stored in body tissues, especially the liver, heart, and pancreas.

Diseases or Conditions

Liver Disease Digestive Diseases

File Size

934 KB | 2251 x 4284

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

anatomy pancreas liver heart digestive system
