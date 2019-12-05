The Rectum with Internal Hemorrhoid and External Hemorrhoid Labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the rectum with an internal hemorrhoid and an external hemorrhoid labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the rectum with an internal hemorrhoid and an external hemorrhoid labeled.

Caption

Illustration reprinted with permission from the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.094 MB | 2276 x 2296

File Type

JPG