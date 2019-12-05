Digestive System with Stomach, Small Intestine, Colon, and Rectum Labeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of the digestive system with stomach, small intestine, colon, and rectum labeled.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the digestive system with stomach, small intestine, colon, and rectum labeled.
Caption
The digestive tract.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.91 MB | 2243 x 2649
File Type
JPG