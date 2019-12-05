Rectum with an Internal and External Hemorrhoid
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of the rectum with an internal and an external hemorrhoid.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the rectum with an internal and an external hemorrhoid.
Caption
Illustration of the rectum with an internal and an external hemorrhoid.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
411 KB | 1148 x 1113
File Type
JPG