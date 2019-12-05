  1. Home
Biliary system with labels for the liver, gallbladder, cystic duct, common bile duct, duodenum, pancreatic duct, stomach, pancreas, and common hepatic duct

View full-sized image Illustration of the biliary system with the liver, gallbladder, cystic duct, common bile duct, duodenum, pancreatic duct, stomach, pancreas, and common hepatic duct labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the biliary system with the liver, gallbladder, cystic duct, common bile duct, duodenum, pancreatic duct, stomach, pancreas, and common hepatic duct labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the biliary system with the liver, gallbladder, cystic duct, common bile duct, duodenum, pancreatic duct, stomach, pancreas, and common hepatic duct labeled.

Caption

Biliary system.

Diseases or Conditions

Liver Disease

File Size

2.193 MB | 4529 x 2340

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

anatomy common hepatic duct pancreas stomach pancreatic duct duodenum common bile duct cystic duct gallbladder liver biliary system
