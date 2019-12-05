Liver Biopsy Procedure Showing Slie with Tissue Sample

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a liver biopsy procedure and a slide with tissue sample, with the following text: "A small, slender core of tissue is removed with a biopsy needle and looked at through a microscope."

Alternate Text

Illustration of a liver biopsy procedure and a slide with tissue sample, with the text: "A small, slender core of tissue is removed with a biopsy needle and looked at through a microscope."

Caption

Liver biopsy.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

2.195 MB | 4703 x 3017

File Type

JPG