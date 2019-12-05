The Pancreas in Relation to Local Organs and Conduits with Labels

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Black and white illustration of the pancreas in relation to other local organs and conduits, with the liver, bile duct, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, and pancreatic duct labeled.

Illustration of the pancreas in relation to other local organs and conduits, with the liver, bile duct, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, and pancreatic duct labeled.

Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas. The pancreas is a large gland behind the stomach and close to the duodenum.

221 KB | 1463 x 1013

JPG