  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

The Pancreas in Relation to Local Organs and Conduits with Labels

View full-sized image Illustration of the pancreas in relation to other local organs and conduits, with the liver, bile duct, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, and pancreatic duct labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the pancreas in relation to other local organs and conduits, with the liver, bile duct, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, and pancreatic duct labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the pancreas in relation to other local organs and conduits, with the liver, bile duct, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, and pancreatic duct labeled.

Caption

Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas. The pancreas is a large gland behind the stomach and close to the duodenum.

Diseases or Conditions

Liver Disease

File Size

221 KB | 1463 x 1013

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

anatomy pancreatic duct pancreas bile duct duodenum gallbladder liver
Share