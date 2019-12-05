The Lower Digestive Tract with Labels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of the lower digestive tract with stomach, large intestine (colon), small intestine, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus labeled.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the lower digestive tract with stomach, large intestine (colon), small intestine, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus labeled.
Caption
Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), the general name for diseases that cause inflammation in the small intestine and colon.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
589 KB | 2249 x 2463
File Type
JPG