The Digestive System with Labels

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system with sections labeled: esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, ileum, appendix, cecum, ascending colon, transverse colon, descending colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, an

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system with sections labeled: esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, ileum, appendix, cecum, ascending colon, transverse colon, descending colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus.

Caption

The digestive system.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

947 KB | 1933 x 3726

File Type

JPG