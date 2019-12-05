  1. Home
The Digestive System with Labels

View full-sized image Illustration of the digestive system with sections labeled: esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, duodenum, pancreas, small intestine, ileum, appendix, cecum, ascending colon, transverse colon, descending colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

The digestive system.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

947 KB | 1933 x 3726

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

