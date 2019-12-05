The Location of the Liver within the Human Body, with the Liver Labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the location of the liver in the human body, with the liver labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the location of the liver in the human body, with the liver labeled.

Caption

The liver does many things to keep you alive.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

279 KB | 1275 x 1659

File Type

JPG