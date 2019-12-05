Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the digestive system with the stomach, small intestine, and large intestine labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the digestive system with the stomach, small intestine, and large intestine labeled.

Caption

The small intestine needs lactase enzyme to break down lactose. If lactose is not digested, it can cause gas and stomach cramps.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

823 KB | 2240 x 3856

File Type

JPG