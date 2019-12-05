  1. Home
Colon Polyp with Labels Pointing to One Polyp and Two Normal Intestinal Folds

View full-sized image Illustration of a colon polyp with labels pointing to one polyp and two normal intestinal folds.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a colon polyp with labels pointing to one polyp and two normal intestinal folds.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a colon polyp with labels pointing to one polyp and two normal intestinal folds.

Caption

Colon polyps.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

553 KB | 2976 x 2016

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

intestinal fold intestine polyp colon
