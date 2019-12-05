Healthy Large Intestine Compared to a Large Intestine with Hirschsprung's Disease
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Two black and white illustrations of the large intestine, one showing healthy nerve cells and one showing nerve cells missing from the last part of the intestine in Hirschsprung's disease. Nerve cells are labeled in both.
Alternate Text
Two illustrations of the large intestine, one showing healthy nerve cells and one showing nerve cells missing from the last part of the intestine in Hirschsprung's disease. Nerve cells are labeled in both.
Caption
Healthy large intestine: Nerve cells are found throughout the intestine. Hirschsprung's disease large intestine: Nerve cells are missing from the last part of the intestine.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
887 KB | 3440 x 1816
File Type
JPG