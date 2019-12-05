Ostomy Surgery Showing Diseased and Healthy Large Intestines
Two black and white illustrations of ostomy surgery. The first shows the large intestine with the diseased section labeled and detached from the healthy section. The second shows the healthy section attached to a stoma labeled.
Two illustrations of ostomy surgery. The first shows the large intestine with the diseased section labeled and detached from the healthy section. The second shows the healthy section attached to a stoma labeled.
Step 1: The doctor takes out most of the diseased part of the intestine. Step 2: The doctor attaches the healthy part of the intestine to the stoma (a hole in the abdomen).
745 KB | 3440 x 1736
JPG