The Large Intestine, Rectum, and Anus after Pull-Through Surgery

View full-sized image Illustration of the large intestine, rectum, and anus after pull-through surgery.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the large intestine, rectum, and anus after pull-through surgery.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the large intestine, rectum, and anus after pull-through surgery.

Caption

Black and white illustration of the large intestine, rectum, and anus after pull-through surgery.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

145 KB | 827 x 1039

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

anus rectum Hirschsprung's disease large intestine pull-through surgery
