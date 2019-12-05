'The Large Intestine with Diseased Section Detached from Healthy Section
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of the large intestine with diseased section detached from healthy section.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the large intestine with diseased section detached from healthy section.
Caption
Step 1: The doctor takes out most of the diseased part of the intestine.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
133 KB | 762 x 814
File Type
JPG