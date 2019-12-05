Broken Red Blood Cells seen in Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
Black and white illustration of broken red blood cells, as seen in the blood of people with hemolytic uremic syndrome.
In hemolytic uremic syndrome, toxins destroy red blood cells. These misshapen cells may clog the tiny blood vessels in the kidneys.
Diseases or Conditions
