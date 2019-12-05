The Kidneys and Urinary Tract outlined on a Child
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of the kidneys and urinary tract within the outline of a young boy. The kidneys, ureters, and bladder are labeled.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the kidneys and urinary tract within the outline of a young boy. The kidneys, ureters, and bladder are labeled.
Caption
The kidneys remove wastes and extra water from the blood to form urine. Urine flows from the kidneys to the bladder through the ureters.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
624 KB | 1800 x 2958
File Type
JPG