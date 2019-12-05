Two illustrations of the penis: top showing the arteries and bottom showing the veins
Arteries (top) and veins (bottom) penetrate the long, filled cavities running the length of the penis—the corpora cavernosa and the corpus spongiosum. Erection occurs when relaxed muscles allow the corpora cavernosa to fill with excess blood fed by the ar
