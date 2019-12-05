Front view of male urinary tract with labels for the kidneys, ureters, bladder, urethra, and prostate
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of the front view of male urinary tract with labels for the kidneys, ureters, bladder, urethra, and prostate.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the front view of male urinary tract with labels for the kidneys, ureters, bladder, urethra, and prostate.
Caption
Normal urine flow.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
488 KB | 2075 x 2598
File Type
JPG