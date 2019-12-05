  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

The male urinary tract with prostate, urethra, and bladder labeled

View full-sized image Illustration of the male urinary tract with prostate, urethra, and bladder labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the male urinary tract with prostate, urethra, and bladder labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the male urinary tract with prostate, urethra, and bladder labeled.

Caption

The male urinary tract. The prostate surrounds the urethra, where urine leaves the bladder.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

599 KB | 2843 x 2481

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

anatomy bladder urethra prostate male urinary tract
Share