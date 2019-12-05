Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Black and white illustration of the front view of an adult male urinary tract.

The male urinary tract. The prostate surrounds the urethra, where urine leaves the bladder.

