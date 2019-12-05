Cross sections of blood vessels, one depicting healthy and the other narrowed

  1. Home
View full-sized image Two illustrations of cross sections of blood vessels, one healthy and one clogged.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawings of two cross sections of blood vessels: healthy/narrowed.

Blood Diseases

509 KB | 1110 x 1132

JPG

clogged blood vessel healthy blood vessels
