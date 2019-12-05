  1. Home
View full-sized image Illustration of a body showing the location of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder with labels.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Black and white illustration of a body showing the location of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder with labels.

Illustration of a body showing the location of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder with labels.

High blood glucose can cause kidney problems.

Urologic Diseases Kidney Disease

392 KB | 1896 x 2904

JPG

