  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Eye cross section with infected retina

View full-sized image Illustration of an eye that is sketched. The retina of the eye is infected.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of an eye that is sketched. The retina of the eye is infected.

Alternate Text

Illustration of an eye that is sketched. The retina of the eye is infected.

Caption

Drawing of an eye cross section with some retina damage.

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes

File Size

407 KB | 1050 x 840

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

retina optic nerve lens eye optical
Share