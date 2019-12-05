Peripheral nerves with brains, spinal cord shaded

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a human body showing peripheral nerves with brains, a spinal cord, and lines going through it.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a human body showing peripheral nerves with brains, a spinal cord, and lines going through it.

Caption

Peripheral nerves go from your spinal cord to your arms, hands, legs, and feet.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.495 MB | 1728 x 4568

File Type

JPG