Two asian men sitting in doctor's waiting room with prostate poster

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a middle-aged Asian man and a younger Asian man sitting in doctor's waiting room.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a middle-aged Asian man and a younger Asian man sitting in doctor's waiting room.

Caption

For younger men, the most common prostate problem is prostatitis. For older men, it's an enlarged prostate.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.788 MB | 2479 x 1717

File Type

JPG