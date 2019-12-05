  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Safe foods to eat if you have diarrhea

View full-sized image Drawing of "safe" bland foods to eat if you have diarrhea, such as rice, bananas, and toast.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of "safe" bland foods to eat if you have diarrhea, such as rice, bananas, and toast.

Alternate Text

Drawing of "safe" bland foods to eat if you have diarrhea, such as rice, bananas, and toast.

Caption

Drawing of "safe" bland foods to eat if you have diarrhea, such as rice, bananas, and toast.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases Diet and Nutrition

File Size

383 KB | 1809 x 1522

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

bread and grains fruits and vegetables
Share