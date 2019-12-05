  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Foods to avoid if you have diarrhea

View full-sized image Drawing of foods that should be avoided if you have diarrhea, such as fatty foods, milk products, and food high in sugar.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of foods that should be avoided if you have diarrhea, such as fatty foods, milk products, and food high in sugar.

Alternate Text

Drawing of foods that should be avoided if you have diarrhea, such as fatty foods, milk products, and food high in sugar.

Caption

Drawing of foods that should be avoided if you have diarrhea, such as fatty foods, milk products, and food high in sugar.

Diseases or Conditions

Diet and Nutrition Digestive Diseases

File Size

366 KB | 1385 x 1372

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

sweets junk food Eggs and Dairy
Share