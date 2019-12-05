  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Woman laying on a bed being checked for colon polyps

View full-sized image Drawing of a woman being tested for colon polyps. The woman is lying on her left side with her head on a pillow. In the background is a TV screen showing images of the colon.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a woman being tested for colon polyps. The woman is lying on her left side with her head on a pillow. In the background is a TV screen showing images of the colon.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a woman being tested for colon polyps. The woman is lying on her left side with her head on a pillow. In the background is a TV screen showing images of the colon.

Caption

Colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy testing

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

1.571 MB | 2073 x 1825

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

adults Doctor's office Equipment- medical Female
Share