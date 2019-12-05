  1. Home
Doctor drawing medicine into a syringe

View full-sized image Drawing of female health care provider wearing gloves and drawing medication into a syringe.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Hepatitis B is treated through shots of medicine.

Diseases or Conditions

Liver Disease

File Size

211 KB | 771 x 837

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Doctor's office medicine
