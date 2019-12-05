  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Kidney with the arteries shaded to show where clean and waste blood flows

View full-sized image A kidney with connected arteries.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a kidney with shading to show where clean blood flows and where blood with wastes (urine) flows to the bladder.

Alternate Text

A kidney with connected arteries.

Caption

A kidney with connected arteries.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

189 KB | 781 x 681

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

unlabeled bladder artery flow blood kidney
Share