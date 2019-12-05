Drawing of a kidney. Labels show where blood with wastes enters the kidney, clean blood leaves the kidney, and wastes-urine-are sent to the bladder. An inserts shows the nephron
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a kidney. Labels show where blood with wastes enters the kidney, clean blood leaves the kidney, and wastes-urine-are sent to the bladder. An inset shows a microscopic view of a nephron. Labels point to the glomerulus and tubule.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a kidney. Labels show where blood with wastes enters the kidney, clean blood leaves the kidney, and wastes-urine-are sent to the bladder. An inset shows a microscopic view of a nephron. Labels point to the glomerulus and tubule.
Caption
In the nephron (left), tiny blood vessels intertwine with fluid-collecting tubes. Each kidney contains about 1 million nephrons.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.018 MB | 3000 x 2609
File Type
JPG