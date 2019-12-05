  1. Home
Front-view of a normal urinary tract with kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra labeled

View full-sized image Front-view drawing of a normal urinary tract with kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra labeled. The bladder is shown in cross section to reveal interior wall and openings where the ureters empty into the bladder.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Normal urinary tract

Urologic Diseases Kidney Disease

999 KB | 2177 x 2449

JPG

English labels urethra ureter bladder Kidneys urinary tract
