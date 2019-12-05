Swollen kidney that results from ureteropelvic junction obstruction
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a swollen kidney that results from ureteropelvic junction obstruction. The point of blockage is labeled UPJ obstruction.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a swollen kidney that results from ureteropelvic junction obstruction. The point of blockage is labeled UPJ obstruction.
Caption
UPJ obstruction occurs when urine is blocked where the ureter joins the kidney.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.813 MB | 2135 x 2265
File Type
JPG