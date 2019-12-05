  1. Home
Swollen kidney and ureter unlabeled

View full-sized image Drawing of swollen kidney and ureter. The swollen kidney is labeled hydronephrosis. The swollen ureter is labeled hydroureter.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Swelling in the kidney is called hydronephrosis. Swelling in the ureter is called hydroureter.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases Kidney Disease

File Size

516 KB | 993 x 1614

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

unlabeled hydroureter hydronephrosis ureter kidney
