A Caucasian girl sick in bed with a thermometer in her mouth black and white

Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Bedwetting may be caused by an infection or other illness.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

1.168 MB | 1853 x 1500

File Type

JPG

