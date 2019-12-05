  1. Home
Examples of one serving of starch

View full-sized image Drawings of examples of one serving of starch: one slice of bread or one small potato or 1/2 cup of cooked cereal or 3/4 cup of dry cereal flakes or one 6-inch tortilla.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

347 KB | 3000 x 810

JPG

English labels bread and grains
