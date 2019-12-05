  1. Home
Examples of two servings of starch

View full-sized image Drawings of examples of two servings of starch: one small potato plus one small ear of corn or two slices of bread.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

File Size

364 KB | 3000 x 898

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

fruits and vegetables English labels bread and grains
