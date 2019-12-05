Example of three servings of starch

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawings of examples of three servings of starch: one small roll plus 1/2 cup of peas plus one small potato or 1 cup of rice.

Alternate Text

Drawings of examples of three servings of starch: one small roll plus 1/2 cup of peas plus one small potato or 1 cup of rice.

Caption

Drawings of examples of three servings of starch: one small roll plus 1/2 cup of peas plus one small potato or 1 cup of rice.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

365 KB | 3000 x 821

File Type

JPG