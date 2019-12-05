  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Example of two servings of vegetables

View full-sized image Drawings of examples of two serving of vegetables: 1/2 cup of cooked carrots plus 1 cup of salad or 1/2 cup of vegetable juice plus 1/2 cup of cooked green beans.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawings of examples of two serving of vegetables: 1/2 cup of cooked carrots plus 1 cup of salad or 1/2 cup of vegetable juice plus 1/2 cup of cooked green beans.

Alternate Text

Drawings of examples of two serving of vegetables: 1/2 cup of cooked carrots plus 1 cup of salad or 1/2 cup of vegetable juice plus 1/2 cup of cooked green beans.

Caption

Drawings of examples of two serving of vegetables: 1/2 cup of cooked carrots plus 1 cup of salad or 1/2 cup of vegetable juice plus 1/2 cup of cooked green beans.

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

File Size

467 KB | 3000 x 911

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels fruits and vegetables
Share