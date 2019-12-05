Example of two servings of vegetables
Description
Drawings of examples of two serving of vegetables: 1/2 cup of cooked carrots plus 1 cup of salad or 1/2 cup of vegetable juice plus 1/2 cup of cooked green beans.
Alternate Text
Caption
467 KB | 3000 x 911
JPG