Example of two servings of fruit
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawings of examples of two servings of fruit: one banana or 1/2 cup of juice plus 1 1/4 cups of whole strawberries.
Alternate Text
Drawings of examples of two servings of fruit: one banana or 1/2 cup of juice plus 1 1/4 cups of whole strawberries.
Caption
Drawings of examples of two servings of fruit: one banana or 1/2 cup of juice plus 1 1/4 cups of whole strawberries.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
469 KB | 3000 x 1244
File Type
JPG