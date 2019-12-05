  1. Home
A turkey and cheese sandwich on a plate

View full-sized image Drawing of a 2-ounce meat serving: a 1-ounce slice of turkey plus a 1-ounce slice of low-fat cheese.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

341 KB | 3000 x 772

JPG

English labels bread and grains Eggs and Dairy meat
