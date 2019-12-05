Example of one serving of sweets

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawings of examples of one serving of sweets from the fats and sweets group: a 3-inch cookie or one plain cake doughnut or 1 tablespoon of maple syrup.

391 KB | 3000 x 1187

JPG