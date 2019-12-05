  1. Home
Example of one serving of fats

View full-sized image Drawings of examples of one serving of fats from the fats and sweets group: one strip of bacon or 1 teaspoon of oil; this serving portion is listed under a drawing of a bottle of canola oil with a teaspoon next to the bottle.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

360 KB | 3000 x 1162

JPG

herbs and spices junk food meat English labels
