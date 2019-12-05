A hand with a circle on the palm to show a 3 ounce serving
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of an open hand, palm side up, with a circle around the palm area to show the size of a 3-ounce serving.
Alternate Text
Drawing of an open hand, palm side up, with a circle around the palm area to show the size of a 3-ounce serving.
Caption
Drawing of an open hand, palm side up, with a circle around the palm area to show the size of a 3-ounce serving.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
284 KB | 3000 x 849
File Type
JPG