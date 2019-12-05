  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Closed fist with a circle around it to show one cup

View full-sized image Drawing of a closed fist, palm side up, with a circle around the whole fist to show the size of a 1-cup serving.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a closed fist, palm side up, with a circle around the whole fist to show the size of a 1-cup serving.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a closed fist, palm side up, with a circle around the whole fist to show the size of a 1-cup serving.

Caption

Drawing of a closed fist, palm side up, with a circle around the whole fist to show the size of a 1-cup serving.

Diseases or Conditions

Weight Management Diet and Nutrition

File Size

377 KB | 3000 x 1138

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

meat Eggs and Dairy fruits and vegetables English labels
Share